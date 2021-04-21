Minnesota Hemp licensing deadline approaching fast

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Those wanting to grow, process, breed or research hemp in Minnesota for the 2021 season must apply for a license with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
This is the sixth year of the state’s Industrial Hemp Program.
Last year, 542 people held licenses to grow or process hemp.
Over 58,000 acres and 1.46 million indoor square feet were planted in Minnesota.
This license has been popular in the past and MDA is looking for further growth in the future.
”We think this is a great way for Minnesota farmers to diversify their agricultural production, increase their bottom line and give them new opportunities to earn some money. Certainly, we have seen a big boom in the hemp, CBD and the industries that are associated with hemp products,” Minnesota department of agriculture communication specialist, Allen Sommerfeld said.
The online application can be found on MDA’s website.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.