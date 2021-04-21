Six Mankato locations selected for AmeriCorps Emergency Response Initiative due to COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Out of a total of 272 Minnesota sites, six Mankato locations are selected for Minnesota’s AmeriCorps Emergency response initiative due to COVID-19.
AmeriCorps seeks 17 members to join the program that helps those with hunger and educational challenges brought on by the pandemic at the following locations: Kato Public Charter School, Mankato Area Public Schools Community Education and Recreation Department, Summer ACES, Mankato Youth Place Inc, Wooden Spoon and the Echo Food Shelf.
“We have a variety opportunities in Mankato so I really think there is probably something for everyone if you are a passionate individual interested in giving back,” ServeMinnesota Senior Manager Katelyn Dokken said. “But then you would work with a recruiter to do an interview virtually and then we would connect you that specific organization that matches your interest and skills,”
As part of this program, members serve in schools to help pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students whose learning was disrupted by the pandemic. They also serve in organizations to support individuals and families facing food insecurity, homelessness, and isolation.
A virtual information session via Zoom, is planned for Wednesday, April 28, from 5-6 p.m.
Members will serve June 7 through Aug. 14 and receive a modest living stipend.
For more information or to apply visit www.serveminnesota.org/emergency-response-member
Applications due May 19.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.