Watonwan Co. attorney declines to file charges against Butterfield Foods

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The Watonwan County Attorney has denied a request to file charges against Butterfield Foods after a complaint about the deaths of thousands of chickens citing insufficient information and evidence.
In a release, county attorney Stephen Lindee says he has reviewed the information provided by a representative of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) following the discovery of more than 9,000 frozen chickens in three trailers outside of the Butterfield Foods facility in Butterfield in February 2020.
Lindee says he is declining prosecution because there were no names provided, meaning any witnesses or suspects are unknown. Lindee also says there is no indication the deaths occurred via negligent or intentional acts, or who committed those acts. According to Lindee, a document shows someone at Butterfield Foods spoke to the supplier of the chickens about leaving the vents of the trailer open as they traveled from Ohio to Minnesota.
Lindee says it’s indicated in the document that the supplier would close the front vents when they sent the next shipment of chickens. Lindee adds that the document shows Butterfield Foods said they would discontinue using the supplier if closing the vents did not remedy the issue.
