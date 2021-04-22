COVID-19 vaccine demand low in region

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine appears to be dropping across the region.
That is making vaccine doses pile up sounding an alarm for Mayo Clinic and other health officials.
They are heavily pushing people to get vaccinated in the fight against COVID-19.
Health officials want the public to know that if you were waiting to get the vaccine, you do not have to wait any longer, as there are plenty of shots and appointments available for anyone sixteen years and older.
”If you have been waiting for a vaccination because you wanted high-risk people to have their vaccine, thank you for doing that. It is not your turn, we do have vaccine appointments available this week. It is really time to make that push to get everyone in the community vaccinated,” co-chair of Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group, Dr. Melanie Swift said.
Health officials says vaccines are still coming in at a fast rate from the state, so there is plenty to go around.
