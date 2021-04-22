Establishments, organizations celebrate Earth Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Earth Day is all about demonstrating support for environmental protection.
There are businesses and organizations around the area that are celebrating it accordingly.
Earth Day is centered around appreciating and displaying acts of kindness toward Earth and Mother Nature.
Minnesota State University, Mankato and Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota are doing just that.
“It’s a good opportunity for families to learn together and to explore together and to get that whole family outside in their backyard, a neighborhood park or visiting a new state park they haven’t been to before,” Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota ag and nature manager, Rochelle Koberoski said.
The Children’s Museum is celebrating by having walks through their prairie to educate kids on the importance of protecting the environment.
“Exploration and learning is really important to children to teach them that we are all kind of one big connected system. “The better we take care of it, the more better off we will all be,” Koberoski said.
They are also launching their new prairie’s edge exploration backpack initiative that grows children’s love for learning and nature.
The backpack includes plant guides, binoculars and a magnifying glass, and can be checked out anytime free of charge.
Minnesota State University, Mankato is taking a different approach on celebrating Earth Day.
“We’re just going around campus, picking up garbage and making it look really pretty. Just to kind of give back,” Environmental Sustainability Organization vice president, Mackenzie Glaser said.
This helps keep the grounds looking as nice as possible and helps Mother Nature as well.
“You can come in one day a year and pick up things, but ultimately throughout this year. We have learned that you really need to come together as a group of human beings, clean up and do your part,” Glaser said.
While Earth Day is a great reminder to be nice to the land, it isn’t just limited to one day of the year.
It is a responsibility that should be done every single day.
“It is not just today that we want people to know about keeping our community clean and being more environmental friendly,” Environmental Sustainability Organization president, Kathryn Wirtanen said.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.