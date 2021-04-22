MDH: student-athletes should be tested weekly for COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Middle and high school athletes across the state are now being urged to test for COVID-19 weekly.
The request from the Minnesota Department of Health comes amid a growing number of cases connected to sporting events. Schools are also being encouraged to offer on-site testing.
Health officials are asking students not participating in sports or other group activities to test every two weeks.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,973 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 558,850. Of those total cases, 40,758 are health care workers.
There have been 10 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 7,054. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,343.
There are 538,450 people who are no longer isolated.
29,477 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,006 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,948,654.
Statewide, 2,349,782 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,674,765 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 497 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 391,167.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 5,904.
4,715,560 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 2,110,932 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 911,336 people have completed both vaccine doses.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.