Minnesota House passes public safety bill focused on police reform

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota House passes a $2.7 billion dollar omnibus public safety bill focused on police reform and accountability.
The bill passed early Thursday morning by a 70 to 63 vote.
Provisions of the bill include limiting officers’ authority to stop or detain drivers solely for petty misdemeanor motor vehicle equipment violations, restrictions on No-knock search warrants, and requiring law enforcement to release body camera footage of deadly force incidents within 48 hours of the incident.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has said he doesn’t want to do anything that will send the wrong message to law enforcement or be overturned by the courts.
