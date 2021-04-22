Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics hit the road

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics are hitting the road in Minnesota.
As part of a partnership with state officials, Metro Transit transformed six of its underutilized transit buses into mobile vaccination units.
Two of them hit the road this week, increasing to six buses by the summer. Each bus will operate Monday through Thursday, vaccinating up to 150 people per day.
The buses will specifically travel to communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, including people with disabilities, people of color, and those with unique health needs.
