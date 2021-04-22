MRCI celebrates launch of Community-Based Day Services program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — MRCI celebrates the launch of their new day services programming, that helps individuals with disabilities integrate into the community.
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, vans all lined up, ready to transport individuals with disabilities to community experiences.
“The ribbon-cutting ceremony is kind of symbolic, a new start at MRCI and a new program,” said MRCI CEO Brian Benshoof.
The Day Services program offers individuals opportunities to integrate into the community and learn life skills such as health and wellness, independent living and social skills.
“Our hope is over time they really develop friendships and connections and really experience our community rather than work in a building all day,” said Benshoof.
In 2020, MRCI shifted from inside facility-based services to community day programming.
Now with help from trained staff, program participants get to volunteer.
“I like volunteering at BENCHS, playing with the cats petting the cats,” said MRCI Program Participant Breanna Gehring.
“We met a cat named ginger today, very cute cat.” added MRCI Program Participant Rose Jensen.
As well as participate in various activities throughout the community.
“We’ve gone to the Lake Crystal Rec Center and exercised at the track. We’ve also gone swimming, we’ve also gone to MSU and done some bowling at the Maverick Bowl Pen,” said Jensen.
Both Rose and Breanna say community programming has been beneficial.
“It helps me and teaches me,” said Gehring.
In addition, MRCI also highlighted their employment exploration program that assists a person in developing work skills and habits needed to maintain employment.
