New updates for COVID in schools and what they are doing next

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health has a number of requests for schools. For instance, schools may begin testing on site. High school athletes, who may now compete without masks, are to be tested once a week. Health officials are asking students not participating in sports or other group activities to test every two weeks.
Schools in the area like the St. Peter school district and the Mankato Area Public School District do not know yet if they will require students to test in schools but are discussing this new information from the state soon.
“We are going to figure out what that looks like,” community outreach coordinator for St. Peter public schools Heather Deshayes said. “We currently test our staff every two weeks so is this something that we can incorporate when we test our staff? Can we incorporate it over zoom? Again we have a lot of questions about how we can make this work within our district.”
The St. Peter School District has seen a decline in COVID cases recently but they feel like they are the lucky ones because they have been doing what was required of them.
“Our decline in cases, we are fortunate,” operations and maintenance supervisor for St. Peter public schools Marc Bachman said. “There are all kinds of people doing right and you get a couple of unfortunate combinations and you get an outbreak. We knock on wood everyday.”
The Mankato Area Public School District saw a spike in cases earlier in the semester but has since seen a decline in cases as well. They are currently working on figuring out how to handle the end of year graduation which is usually held indoors at Minnesota State University Mankato.
“We are looking at how we can host as many of the parents and students as possible,” director of facilities and safety for Mankato area public schools Scott Hogen said. “So we are looking at our stadiums for being the host sites for our graduation ceremonies.”
