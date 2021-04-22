Watonwan County Attorney: no charges in Butterfield Foods

BUTTERFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The Watonwan County Attorney’s Office says no charges will be filed against Butterfield Foods following a complaint filed from PETA.
PETA reported more than 9,000 frozen chickens were discovered in three trailers outside of the Butterfield Foods facility last February. The Watonwan County Attorney’s Office denied the request for charges, citing insufficient information and evidence. PETA says it wants the attorney to reconsider that decision.
“PETA hopes the prosecutor will want to do his due diligence before reaching a final verdict in this case and so we’ve encouraged him to speak with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal witness who uncovered the horror and the slaughterhouse management and staff who know why thousands of birds froze solid in subzero temperatures in those trucks,” says Dan Paden, VP, Evidence Analysis PETA.
The attorney says Butterfield Foods spoke to the supplier of the chickens about leaving the vents of the trailer open as they traveled from Ohio. Butterfield Foods has also claimed they would discontinue using the supplier if closing the vents did not remedy the issue.
