With canceled commencement, some MSU seniors feel lack of closure

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s a milestone and a rite of passage; donning matching robes with your classmates and walking across the stage in front of your family.
Graduation ceremonies have been disrupted over the past year because of the pandemic, a source of closure taken away from students entering a new chapter of their lives.
“I have been kind of prodding to understand more of what’s happening for the spring semester,” Halleluyaa Mi’eessaa said.
Students like senior nursing major Halleluyaa Mi’eessaa were eager to learn whether they will be able to graduate in a traditional setting this spring.
”I had asked to be on any type of committee to see if we could at least have some student voices to come up with ideas to push for different ways to still give them a commencement ceremony that’s non-traditional but still somewhat tangible and sentimental.”
Last month, MSU’s graduating class learned through an email that their in-person commencement ceremony was cancelled.
Instead, they were invited to a virtual ceremony and offered a professional photo op, similar to last spring.
Mi’eessaa reached out to every authority on campus she could find, and even spoke directly with the school’s chief of staff.
”She said it would be really hard to pull off an in-person ceremony at this time, I get that entirely.”
As a registered nurse who will soon join the workforce, Mi’eessaa says she understands the need to keep everyone safe. But she says she and other seniors feel a lack of closure, and thinks there’s more MSU could be doing.
”So the next best scenario for me, I would like to see MSU financially support their students.”
She’s asked the school to consider picking up the $50 fee for caps, gowns and tassels.
Student body president Andrew Trenne says he’s advocated for some financial assistance from the school as well.
“They had the first graduation during March of last — when the pandemic started, they had this fall, and now this is their third time, so they should have adapted and really done more. Especially considering we’re kind of at the low of the pandemic, people are getting vaccinated, students are wearing masks and being safe. So I think more could have been done, and more can be done.”
MSU has invited all graduating seniors to participate in next year’s commencement. But for Mi’eessaa and many of her classmates, jobs and future plans get in the way, and it’s just not feasible.
”But that’s just how life is, you don’t always get to stay in one area. ... I’m going to be going into the job force, so I was hoping that if we could get caps and gowns, we could all celebrate it with our families and friends ... it would still be online, but at least I have something tangible that MSU gave to me.”
