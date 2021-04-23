Cleveland Public School receives grant for hydroponic, aeroponic systems

By KEYC Staff | April 23, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 10:59 PM

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) — A new grant will help students at Cleveland Public School develop their green thumbs.

Thanks to a $12,739 grant provided by the Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, and Waseca Counties Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, hydroponic and aeroponic systems will be installed, allowing for greens to be grown year-round.

The school’s website says it will allow students to grow greens for their own school lunches.

The new equipment is expected to be installed sometime this summer.

