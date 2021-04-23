DNR: clean, drain & dispose to prevent the spread of invasive species

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With boaters starting to hit the lakes, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking anglers to do their part in stopping the spread of invasive species.
Each time anglers pull their boat out of the water, they’re asked to clean off aquatic plants and debris, drain the water and keep drain plugs out during transport. Also dispose of unwanted bait in the trash, not in the water.
The DNR says it’s not only the best way to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, but it’s also the law in Minnesota.
