Local families compete for $1000 prize

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Three local families dashed around on KEYC News Now This Morning for their chance to win some groceries and $1000.
It was all part of the Hy-Vee Basket Bolt at the Hilltop Hyvee in Mankato. Families had a chance to register in-store and online to compete.
The three families had 60 seconds to grab as many groceries as they could. The family with the most groceries was declared the winner and received a $1000 gift card. Each family also got to keep the groceries they grabbed.
In fact, HyVee officials say this is the closest race they’ve had!
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.