Mankato East students participate in walk out

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students walked out of Mankato East High School today at 3 pm in to show their support for those affected by the events happening in Minneapolis and across the country regarding police brutality.
Students took turns describing why this movement is important to them and about the change they feel should be made.
The group of approximately 50 gathered on the front lawn outside of the school with signs and after the speakers had finished held for a moment of silence.
“Our school has a lot of people that also want their voices heard and we thought this would be a great opportunity to let their voices be heard and express themselves,” Mankato East student Ali Saleh said.
