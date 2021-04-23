Minnesota reaches 100 traffic deaths for 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota reaching a grim milestone, recording 100 traffic-related deaths so far this year.
State officials say it’s the earliest that number has been reached in six years. Preliminary figures from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety show 102 people have died on Minnesota roads since Jan. 1, compared to 82 at this time last year.
Most of this year’s fatalities have been speed-related, with 40 cases, compared to 22 at this time last year.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.