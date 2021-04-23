Minnesota State FFA Convention: A look at local honors

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — This year’s Minnesota State FFA Convention theme is “Worth It,” and that’s exactly how a few local FFA members feel as their hard work pays off, resulting in honors and awards.
Emily Matejka, of the Martin County West FFA chapter, was named the 2021 State FFA President.
The presidential duties include appointing committees and serving on committees, coordinating chapter activities and representing the chapter in public relations events and more.
Kallie Frericks, a senior FFA member from Albany High School, received the State Star in Production Placement award.
“There are 264 students that received their state FFA degrees, so these students have had a supervised agricultural experience project that they have done over the last four to seven years,” said Lavyne Rada, regional supervisor and program manager of the Minnesota FFA program.
Out of those 264 students, Frericks was chosen for her work on her family’s strawberry patch.
Like last year, this year’s convention was virtual. Since Monday, students have been competing and attending workshops online.
“This week we had public speaking competitions, employment skills, which is our job interview competition. We’ve also had agricultural sales competitions and a food science tournament. So, really, we’ve seen it all so far this week, and we continue next week to do more of our career development events,” said Rada.
In addition, the Minnesota FFA added nine new chapters in the state, which includes Bethlehem Academy in Faribault and Cleveland.
For more information on awardees and how to watch ceremonies online, visit the Minnesota FFA’s website.
