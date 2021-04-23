Minnesota State football tackles community clean up throughout Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks football program took a break from spring competition Friday to give back to the community.
“We’ve got a bunch of our team rounded up, and they’re spaced out all throughout Mankato, and we’re just picking up trash and helping out local business,” redshirt freshman defensive end Landon Strong said.
“It’s about giving back, it’s about giving young men opportunities to make petty sacrifices,” head coach Todd Hoffner said. “They’re a part of a bigger picture, and they’re a part of a bigger cause and purpose, and hopefully they understand their importance and their role in preserving our image and helping them grow as young men and interact and be cohesive. A lot of little things create a culture in a program and this is just one of those small things that create continuity and a tight network amongst your student-athletes.”
In the spirit of Earth Day, the Mavericks are demonstrating what it means to make an impact on and off the field.
“When you get out there in the real world, there’s more important things than football and that’s what I’m trying to get myself to dabble into right now, which is helping out people in the community that look up to me and just being a good person in general,” redshirt freshman defensive tackle Andrew Yogei said.
The chance to get out as a group will also benefit team chemistry, with many rookies on this year’s roster.
“It’s awesome to get with the guys on and off the field setting because so often when we’re together it’s all down to business, but it’s always nice to take a look back and just take a fresh breath of air and just relax with the boys and what better way to relax with the guys than to give back and help out in the community,” Yogei added.
MSU wraps up its spring football schedule on May 1 against Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.