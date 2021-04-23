$12,000 mower reported stolen from Starr Cycle

By Kelsey Barchenger | April 23, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 1:43 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Police Department is investigating a reported theft of a lawnmower from Starr Cycle.

Authorities say a 2020 orange Bad Boy Rogue mower was reported stolen April 15. The 72 inch Yamaha mower is valued at $12,000. Surveillance footage captured a white dodge ram with a trailer used in the theft along with the male driver.

Starr Cycle says it will provide a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Mankato Police Department by calling 507-625-7883.

