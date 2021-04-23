Nearly 40 percent of Minnesotans fully vaccinated for COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 2,167 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 564,584. Of those total cases, 40,852 are health care workers.
There have been 10 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 7,064. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,344.
There are 539,741 people who are no longer isolated.
29,589 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,023 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,999,951.
Nearly 40 percent of Minnesotans are now fully vaccinated, with about 54 percent receiving at least one dose of the vaccine
Statewide, 2,376,700 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,711,408 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 631 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 390,638.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 5,907.
4,729,458 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 2,141,871 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 930,565 people have completed both vaccine doses.
