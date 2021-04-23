Pick of the Litter: Roxy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is Roxy, the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society’s longest dog resident.
Roxy is a 7-year-old female dog who loves to play fetch and go on walks. Roxy does need to eat a special veterinary bland diet with a medication to keep her tummy happy. Despite this, it does not hinder her ability to be a great dog.
Anyone interested in adopting Roxy is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.
