Plane crashes near Faribault Airport

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people walk away without injury following a plane crash in Rice County.
It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says the 2017 Piper single-engine plane had just taken off from the Faribault Municipal Airport before crashing in a plowed field about a half-mile away. The 25-year-old pilot from Prior Lake and his passenger from Wisconsin were not injured. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.