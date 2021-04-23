Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you have any unneeded medications, the City of Mankato can take those off your hands.
The city is taking part in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. You can drop off those leftover prescriptions at the Public Safety Center, but they do ask that you wear a face covering. The nationwide effort helps keep medications out of landfills and the water system.
“We will have officers out in front of the public safety center from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. collecting prescription drugs. We make it nice and easy. We have officers right out there curbside to assist and people can pull right up out front and dispose of any unwanted or expired prescription medication,” says Justin Neumann, Commander of Strategic Response, Mankato Public Safety
If you can’t make it Saturday, no problem. The public safety center does have a 24/7 self-serve drug dropbox service. For a list of what items can and cannot be accepted, visit the City of Mankato website.
