Security concerns prompt fence around governor’s mansion
Terrace Hill, the Iowa governor's mansion, is shown on Friday, April 23, 2021. State officials say security concerns have prompted them to build a wrought iron fence around the 18,000-square-foot mansion on a hill just west of downtown Des Moines. The fence is expected to be completed by this summer. (Source: AP Photo/Scott McFetridge)
By Associated Press | April 23, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 4:27 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public safety officials say the state is building a wrought iron fence around Terrace Hill, the historic Des Moines mansion that serves as the governor’s private residence.

Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said in a statement Friday that Iowa is one of the few U.S. states without perimeter security fencing around the governor’s residence.

He says repeated threats against elected officials, including Reynolds, have been widespread and alarming.

Reynolds and her husband Kevin live in the 18,000-square-foot Victorian mansion just west of downtown Des Moines. Iowa

Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla says the fence, to be completed in the next few months and will be in keeping with the historic nature of the property.

