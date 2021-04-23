Twins add Sanó to injured list, call up prospect Kirilloff

Twins add Sanó to injured list, call up prospect Kirilloff
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano walks to the dugout after striking out against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Associated Press | April 23, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 4:06 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The sputtering Minnesota Twins have shelved another regular.

They placed first baseman Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

Sanó is batting .111 with two home runs and 20 strikeouts in 45 at-bats.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, right fielder Max Kepler and left fielder Kyle Garlick are three of the five players currently on Minnesota’s COVID-19 injured list.

Infielder Travis Blankenhorn and catcher Tomás Telis were also returned to the team’s alternate training site.

Outfielders Alex Kirilloff and Tzu-Wei Lin and infielder Nick Gordon were promoted to fill the open spots.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.