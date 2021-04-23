Visit any Minnesota State Park for free on Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - DNR officials giving Minnesotans the perfect excuse to venture through a state park this weekend.
Saturday marks one of four Free Park Days in 2021, meaning you can visit any of Minnesota’s 75 state parks or recreation areas without having to pay a fee.
“That’s really why these free days are out there to give people the opportunity so they don’t have to worry about how do I pay the fee and just giving people the opportunity to check out a park that may be in your backyard that you’ve never thought about,” says Scott Kudelka, MN DNR Minneopa Area Naturalist.
It is important to note, Saturday entrance fee waiver does not cover amenities or user fees for activities like camping, rentals, or special tours.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.