3 airlifted following crash in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Four juveniles are hurt following a one vehicle crash in Mankato Friday night.
Mankato Public Safety responded to the 900 block of Main Street just after 10:00 PM Friday.
Authorities say the driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit a parked car and then a tree.
According to a release from the city, three were ejected from the vehicle.
All were transported to the local hospital by ambulance with three later flown to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus in Rochester.
The incident remains under investigation.
