Coalition calls for tougher charges in death of Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — A coalition of groups is demanding that the Washington County Attorney step down.
Members are calling on Gov. Tim Walz to appoint a special prosecutor.
They also want Washington County Attorney Pete Orput to remove himself from the case of Kimberly Potter and are demanding that the charges be updated.
Minnesota Justice Coalition President Johnathon McClellan said that former officer Kim Potter needs to be charged with murdering 20-year-old Daunte Wright earlier this month.
”Kim needs to be charged with murder and not get special treatment or charges,” McClellan said. “She must be held accountable for her actions. The office of the county attorney is supposed to represent the people, not killer cops.”
Potter fatally shot Wright in Brooklyn Center during a traffic stop when the officer said she mistakenly used her gun instead of a Taser.
Orput addressed a crowd of activists outside his home on Thursday, saying he would not give in to pressure to charge something he can’t prove.
