Excess supply of COVID-19 vaccines amid decreasing public demand

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In an effort to combat COVID-19, vaccine distributors have hurried to supply clinics with their dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Now that millions have been vaccinated, the CDC and World Health Organization have reported an excess of vaccines and a lack of public demand across the nation.
“It’s becoming easily available now to the point where we may have more vaccine than we have people to access it,” said Graham Briggs, M.P.H., Director of Olmsted County Public Health.
Experts at Mayo Clinic attribute the decreased demand primarily to vaccine hesitancy. They say it’s critical to address the widespread hesitancy so enough people get their dose to reach herd immunity. Detecting the origin or core beliefs behind the patient’s disinterest is critical.
Dr. Melanie Swift, Co-Chair of Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation & Distribution Work Group, added. “We have continued to hear ‘I’ve been waiting because I’m low risk,’ and so that’s the reason we really are trying to get this message out that it’s now time for people to step up even though they were trying to wait until higher risk people went through.”
Dr. Swift and Mr. Briggs say they most commonly hear people avoid the shot because they question its efficacy.
“People have been waiting to see what happens, and you know with over 216 million doses now administered across the United States, we can see that the vaccines are safe. They’re effective,” stated Briggs.
Those with unaddressed questions and concerns should reach out to a healthcare provider to discuss their reservations.
