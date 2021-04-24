Group of women brings community together through a “Craftacular”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The past year has sent everyone in search of a “new normal.” More time at home means more time with family and loved ones, and oftentimes finding hobbies. This group of friends in Nicollet who share a love for making things came together and crafted something beautiful.
“It is just a chance for us to get together and hang out, regardless of how much product we sell but just to see people, familiar faces that we haven’t seen in several months,” Kari Rodman said.
The group, who met at church and are all stay at home moms, found their love for crafts in different ways. But they all found each other and decided to come together to create things like jewelry, soap and more.
“It just says that we want to be together even if we can’t be together all the time and we want to try and do what we can to bring joy to the community,” Stina Thompson said.
The group does not have any sales goals or profit margins they are trying to reach. They just love being together and enjoy crafting for others. They want to help the community and bring people together in whatever ways possible.
Throughout the past year they have had sales both online and in person to spread their work in the area. The group organized this event through Facebook and is looking to do more events in the future.
“It has been fun to keep each other in the know about what we are making and then get together and look at everybody’s stuff and it is just so fun to celebrate each other,” Jessica Reedstrom said.
With their similarities and shared interests, the group has only grown closer over the years and will continue to craft their friendship for years to come.
“I love my group, they are like my sisters even through they are not my sisters,” Thompson said.
