Pedal Past Poverty event sees success

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year filled with virtual events, pedal past poverty took place in a parking garage just outside of downtown Mankato. several teams of socially distanced participants biked in twenty minute intervals in support of the cause. the event raised $90,000 this year, a growth from their typical numbers. Partners for housing is happy to see the donations come through.
“We are really really excited that we are able to have this event and we have had such an outpouring of support,” executive director of Partners for Housing Jen Theneman said. “There are so many people that just want to get out and do things and we tried to make this the most safe event so people can get out and support but just have some activities with their coworkers or people that are in their neighborhood.”
Proceeds for the event go towards helping with emergency shelters in the community.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.