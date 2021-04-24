Visitors go to Mineopa State Park to enjoy free park day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota department of natural resources set aside four different days this year for free park admission to the state parks. This was done in an effort to encourage Minnestoans to get out and enjoy a little bit of what the state has to offer. Here in Mankato several people came out to enjoy Minneopa falls.
”It is an enriching experience, so much to discover and to get to know Minnesota to get to know nature, it is just a good healing experience,” park visitor Daniel Buhr said.
There are two more free park days this year with the next one being June 12th.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.