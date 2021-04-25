New music studio opens in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is feeling the music. The Mock family is bringing a new studio for artists in the area to work with and explore their talents. The studio is run by brothers Dylan and Jacob Mock who share a passion for music and wanted to share it with people in their hometown.
“Growing up I always wanted to do music but I never had a place. I never had a place that I could go and I knew that I could get professional work done and it would be great quality and so that is what I think we could bring in building a studio,” Dylan said.
The grand opening came after months of hard work, planning and building most of what it is today on their own. Family and friends came out to the opening to show their support.
The two are excited about the space and the ability to reach out to the music community to make connections with artists they may have never met before.
“Our pricing structure isn’t like set in stone so we can work with your budget or do something like that,” Jacob said. “I would rather have good people in here to make music rather than focus so much on driving revenue especially right now. Everyone is welcome here.”
The studio is now open for any type of musician who would like to record, mix, produce or refine their sound. They have multiple packages on their website for artists to explore and use their space for whatever they need. Both Jacob and Dylan wanted to bring their years music experience and help others get the sound they want.
“Just having a studio for people to come and it can really be a hub for the music culture here and I think that is really what we want to cultivate,” Dylan said.
