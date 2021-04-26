Census: Iowa population grows 4.7%, keeps 4 US House seats

In 1910 Iowa had a population of 2.2 million people and 11 U.S. House representatives, each of whom represented about 202,000 citizens. Population has grown every year except 1910 and 1990 but slowly. Representation gradually declined with two seats lost in the 1930 census and one seat lost in each of the census years 1940, 1960, 1970, 1990 and 2010, leaving the state with four House seats but a population of just over 3 million people.