The Docket: lawmakers tackle more omnibus bills, bees back on St. Peter council agenda

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The House gets ready to take on another omnibus bill Monday as the session starts to wrap up.
Plus, there’s the latest buzz on St. Peter City Council voting to allow bees on private property.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of April 26th, 2021.
Omnibus bills continue to make their way through the House and Senate as the state legislature hits three weeks until session wraps up.
The House plans to tackle the Health and Human Services bill Monday afternoon.
So far, at least twelve omnibus bills have cleared the House.
The City of Mankato plans to vote Monday to renew an agreement with the Connecting Kids Program to provide reduced price access to Tourtellotte Pool.
The reduced access is for families experiencing financial hardships.
If approved, the Connecting Kids Program will screen families requesting pool passes by determining the need for assistance.
The city and the program will then provide pool passes at 50 percent of the cost.
The City of St. Peter will also vote Monday on whether or not to allow beekeeping on private property.
If the council approves, there will be requirements.
Residents would first have to have an annual permit from the city.
Hives would have to be a minimum of 25 feet away from neighbors and be set back at least seven feet from any property line.
Hives would also have to have barriers such as a fence or vegetation that meets city requirements.
All applicants would also have to complete a beekeeping course.
