Mankato Zero Waste collecting plastic bags

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Do you have any extra plastic bags? One local organization will gladly take them off your hands.
Mankato Zero Waste launched its three-city initiative last month, collecting plastic bags in Mankato, North Mankato, and Lake Crystal. The organization is working with the Trex Company, which makes composite decking out of recycled materials. If 500 pounds of plastic are collected in each city within a 6 month period, Trex Company will donate a park bench to be installed in that city.
“Things like you know how water bottles are wrapped in that shrinkwrap that can go in there, anything that’s marked number 2 or number 4 plastic, produce bags, Ziploc bags, trash bags,” says Sue Hytjan, Mankato Zero Waste Steering Committee.
In its first month, the city of Lake Crystal has collected 270 pounds of plastic. Collection sites include Grace Thrift Store in Lake Crystal and Vagabond Village in Mankato.
