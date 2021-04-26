Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center announces concert

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A cappella country group Home Free’s warmest winter holiday tour is set for Dec. 18.
They are stopping by 14 cities in the last month of the year and made sure there was a hometown show.
They were founded in Mankato nearly two decades ago.
For the event center, booking concerts means looking forward.
”It’s very exciting, we have been looking forward to this day for fourteen months. A little rusty getting a show announced this morning after having not done it for a while. Man, does it feel good. It feels really, really good,” Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center co-director Eric Jones said.
Tickets for Home Free’s show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Event Center box office and on Ticketmaster’s website.
