MDH offers easy options for weekly COVID-19 tests for student-athletes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health is making it easier for student-athletes to be tested for COVID-19 more frequently.
Health officials made the announcement last week, citing concerns over the spread of new COVID-19 variants among youth. MDH is urging student-athletes, coaches, referees, and volunteers to participate in weekly COVID testing, with teams now able to order testing kits directly through MDH partner, Vault Health.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,197 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 569.440. Of those total cases, 41,043 are health care workers.
There have been no additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 7,079. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,353.
There are 547,021 people who are no longer isolated.
29,736 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,051 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 9,103,708.
Statewide, 2,459,629 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,805,781 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 182 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 393,558.
There have been no additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 5,927.
4,751,608 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 2,227,299 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 983,543 people have completed both vaccine doses.
