Minnesota avoids losing House seat to New York by 89 people

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota will keep all eight of its seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, following the U.S. Census Bureau’s new population numbers for 2020, announced in a press conference Monday. The news a surprise to some who expected the state to lose a seat.
The state population count gathered by the Census Bureau determines the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives in all 50 states.
Minnesota’s population sits at 5,709,752, nearly a 400,000 increase since 2010.
The numbers mean Minnesota gets to keep the eight electoral votes that help decide who becomes president every four years. Right now those seats are evenly split with four Democrats and four Republicans.
But data reports the state kept the seat by a slim margin. According to one of the Census Bureau’s experts, if census takers had counted 89 more people in New York, Minnesota would have lost a seat.
New York joins Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, California, Michigan and West Virginia in losing a seat, while Texas gained two seats and Florida, Colorado, Oregon, Montana and North Carolina gained one.
“One of the ways that we measure the quality of the census is to compare to our population estimates. Of course our population estimates are based on the last census and built forward adding and subtracting deaths, adding migration.,” explained Associate Director for Demographic Programming, Dr. Victoria Velkoff. “Most states are within one percent of our state’s population estimates, which makes us feel really good about our state census counts,”.
“As far as how certain scenarios may have impacted the results of apportionment, we don’t tend to speculate on that we just use the counts that come from the decennial statement as it’s finalized. So we will continue to look at the quality of the data as we move forward,” Sr. Technical Expert for 2020 Census Apportionment, Kristin Koslap.
The results show a continued shift in population as Americans move to warmer climates.
Overall the official U.S. population for 2020 is 331,449,281.
The U.S. Census Bureau says detailed info on city populations and county demographics is expected to be released in late summer.
