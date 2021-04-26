MSU Mankato plans for normal fall semester

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato says students can expect a fall semester that feels like normal.
“There is a lot that is important to the college experience for our students. The learning that happens in the classroom, as well as the learning that happens outside of the classroom,” vice president for student success, analytics and integrated planning at Minnesota State University, Mankato, Dr. Lynn Akey said.
Administrators at MSU Mankato say they know students will appreciate normalcy.
“We are excited to be planning for a more full and normal fall experience,” Akey said.
They are formalizing a plan to have students and professors back in the classroom, along with the things that make college life special: fans at athletic events, concerts, intramural sports and homecoming.
All plans will comply with recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health.
“Continue to look to them about social distancing, face coverings, strong hygiene practices. That will enable us to engage more fully in events and activities, but do so in a safe way,” Akey said.
Many students say they’re excited to enjoy the full college experience again.
“It is nice to have that experience, obviously this past year a lot of stuff has been taken away from us. So, it would be nice to hopefully get all of that back,” incoming MSU-Mankato freshman, Jake Maes said.
The university says they know a return to normal college life is important for students’ mental, emotional and physical health.
Especially for incoming students looking to make memories that will last a lifetime.
“I am really excited for a normal homecoming obviously and I am really excited for the hockey games,” Maes said.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.