One person in custody following school incident

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One person arrested after a report of shots fired at Plymouth Middle School Monday morning.
According to the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 9 this morning. One person has been taken into custody. Police say they are not looking for additional suspects. All students are safe. Allan Kemboi, whose daughter attends the middle school, said he received a text from his daughter and went to the school right away.
“She said there’s been a shooting at the school but she’s safe. But I came straight here,” says Kemboi.
Students were taken to a high school nearby where parents could pick them up.
This story is will be updated as information arrives.
