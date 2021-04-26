Putting unwanted plastic bags to good use

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 18 billion pounds of plastic ends up in the ocean each year. According to National Geographic, single-use plastics make up nearly half of that waste. Plastic bags are some of the main contributors.
Sue Hytjan of the Mankato Zero Waste Steering Committee explained the pollutants as being “anything that’s marked number 2 or number 4 plastic, produce bags, Ziploc bags [or] trash bags.”
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says more than one million plastic bags are used every minute.
Plastic bags are can not be recycled at most local government agencies in southern Minnesota. People must find another use for them or throw them away.
Mankato businesses are now inviting customers to donate their extra bags.
Hytjan added, “This gives you a whole other avenue for the stuff that they can’t collect at curbside.”
Vagabond Village in downtown is collecting plastic bags to turn them into a park bench. Area thrift stores like Goodwill and the Salvation Army reuse donated bags in their transactions.
As for recycling, retailers such as HyVee, Target, Walmart, Cub Foods, or Fleet Farm have designated bins for the bags in each store.
“You know, sometimes we wonder about where that recycling stuff goes. Are they actually using it? This is truly used,” Hytjan stated.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.