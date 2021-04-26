Region Nine Development Commission awarded $290,000 grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Region Nine Development Commission is awarded thousands of dollars to support local foods and underserved farmers in the nine-county area.
The more than $290,000 grant comes from the Natural Resource Conservation Service. The grant is expected to provide starter farming plots and training about sustainable soil health to new farmers, along with scholarship opportunities for attending conferences and additional training.
The funds will also help as Region Nine partners with local restaurants for weekly Farm to Table Days, increasing awareness about farm retail sites and eco-system benefits.
