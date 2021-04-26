VINE Faith in Action recognizes hundreds of volunteers who helped out during pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - April is National Volunteer Month, and this past week VINE Faith in Action has been highlighting the hard work their volunteers have put in during the pandemic and beyond.
VINE volunteers help out with a number of different tasks such as meal delivery, transportation, checking in on isolated older adults, helping with seasonal chores, teaching classes and more.
Donettee Henderson is one of those volunteers.
She said she first moved to Mankato in 2014 and started volunteering at VINE the same year.
“I just love it,” she said. “It’s a wonderful place to volunteer. There’s nothing like, I volunteer at the front desk as a receptionist, and in the morning I work sometime from 8:00 am to noon. At 7:30 in the morning you’ve got seniors coming in, ‘Good morning. How are you? Did you have a good weekend?’ I mean they make it feel like they already know you.”
Paige Schuette, Marketing and Communications Manager at VINE, said the organization had over 600 volunteers provide over 15,000 hours of service in 2020.
“Volunteers have always been an integral part of VINE. Without them we definitely wouldn’t be able to do what we do in serving the older population of the Greater Mankato community,” Schuette said.
Henderson said it’s the people she loves the most.
“But most of all, I just love the smiles that I get from the seniors,” she said.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.