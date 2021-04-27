Bill to legalize recreational marijuana advances in House

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — A bill that would legalize recreational marijuana use for adults is nearing a full House floor vote — the farthest a proposal like this has ever advanced in the legislature.
Supporters say the bill would shrink the divide between how Black and white Minnesotans are treated for possessing marijuana.
Law enforcement expressed concern over potential increased addiction and traffic safety due to impaired driving.
”Our effort as a society and as a state to use the criminal justice system to ban, prohibit and criminalize cannabis is a public policy failure,” said House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley).
”If law enforcement does not have a tool to provide roadside tests, if there is no way to roadside test, then you’re only going to create more dangerous roads,” Olmstead County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said.
The bill would also make some Minnesotans eligible for automatic expungement of low-level, misdemeanor cannabis.
A new board would specifically review felony convictions on a case-by-case basis.
The bill will be reviewed by three other committees before moving to the House floor, likely the first week of May.
