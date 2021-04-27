Blue Earth Co. Library features new laptops available to check out

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library in downtown Mankato has four laptops available to check out and use in the library. The library says the laptops will allow more patrons to access the internet and other digital services while encouraging social distancing.
The laptops will supplement the desktop computers currently available to all library guests for internet browsing, word processing, printing, and other digital needs.
A library card and one other form of identification are required to check out a laptop, which must be used at one of the work stations within the library.
“We do have the four laptops that are going to be available for people to check out at our reference desk, and then they’ll be able to move about the library as they wish and sit in a location that they feel comfortable with. We do have our chairs and tables. All our chairs are set out. We have study corrals. We have a variety of places that people can sit,” said Kelly McBride, Director of Library Services for Blue Earth County.
The new laptops are part of a broader effort by the Blue Earth County Library System to continue providing resources, services, activities, and information the community despite the challenges of the pandemic.
