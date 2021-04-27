City of St. Peter votes no on beekeeping

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of St. Peter shutting down the idea of beekeeping within city limits.
Council members voted 5 to 2 against the proposed city code modification, which would’ve allowed residents to apply for permits to keep a limited number of hives in their backyards.
“Some members of the council they really felt that it wouldn’t be safe they were concerned for the safety of neighbors a lot of concerns specifically for kids who may come across a hive. Other council members were concerned for people with allergies getting a bee sting. Then others felt that it wasn’t an appropriate use for in town,” says Shanon Nowell, St. Peter Council Member.
Nowell says the council does support native pollinators and hopes future work consists of encouraging residents to plant native plants and create innovative gardens. This is the second time in four years the council has voted down a proposal to allow beekeeping in the city.
