Downtown pollinator-friendly landscape garden, arts event site coming to St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Big plans are underway for an empty lot in St. Peter.
Thanks to a collaboration between the Arts Center of St. Peter and the organization Seed to Site, a new pollinator-friendly, butterfly haven landscape is coming to town.
With the pandemic shutting down many indoor events, the Arts Center of St. Peter decided to create an outdoor, native pollinator-friendly art market.
“Turn it into something we can use for art sales and other events safely, outdoors this summer and beyond. Even when we’re not having events here it will just be something beautiful to walk by and showcase native plantings and show what can be done instead of a lawn and that feels like an art form onto itself,” Arts Center Executive Director Ann Fee said.
When local property developer Building Good Communities gifted the Arts Center the lot at 411 South Minnesota Ave, the center invested in the removal of a previous house at the location and pooled in Seed to Site’s services to create the future landscape.
“For the community, it provides not only a beautiful space but a place where people can learn, so a lot of people when they think native plants they think wild overgrown, and it does not need to be that way,” Seed to Site Owner Genevieve Brand said.
“We’re going to plant eco-grass,” Brand continued. “It doesn’t need watering once it’s established because it has deeper roots. It doesn’t need fertilizing and you don’t have to mow it if you don’t want to, it gets about 6 inches tall. Once we have this beautiful lawn in it will provide a habitat for butterflies, so some butterflies actually lay their eggs on grass. Once that’s in, we will have some beautiful native shrubs which provide flowers for pollinators, for example, we will be planting the bush honeysuckle which is the host plant for the hummingbird moth, they are big and look just like hummingbirds.”
The project aims to be in by June, with plans for the first event to be a plant and pottery sale.
