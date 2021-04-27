Downtown pollinator-friendly landscape garden, arts event site coming to St. Peter

“We’re going to plant eco-grass,” Brand continued. “It doesn’t need watering once it’s established because it has deeper roots. It doesn’t need fertilizing and you don’t have to mow it if you don’t want to, it gets about 6 inches tall. Once we have this beautiful lawn in it will provide a habitat for butterflies, so some butterflies actually lay their eggs on grass. Once that’s in, we will have some beautiful native shrubs which provide flowers for pollinators, for example, we will be planting the bush honeysuckle which is the host plant for the hummingbird moth, they are big and look just like hummingbirds.”