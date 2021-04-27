Keeping MN Green: Tree City USA Communities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A growing number of communities across the state are being credited with keeping Minnesota green.
According to the Minnesota DNR, the state is home to 111 Tree City USA communities this year, the most in a century. Cities achieve the status by meeting four standards of urban forestry management: maintaining a tree board or department; having a community tree ordinance; spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and celebrating Arbor Day, which is this Friday.
Included on the list of Tree City USA communities are Mankato, Fairmont, Le Sueur, and New Ulm.
